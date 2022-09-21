Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / St. Joe’s surgeon Dr. Jones receives industry recognition (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 21, 2022 0

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center general surgeon Dr. Sallee Jones recently became one of the region’s few physicians to earn the status of “da Vinci Super User” for her extensive experience with the industry-leading da Vinci surgical robot. Awarded to surgeons who have completed at least 50 or more robotic-assisted procedures in a single three-month ...

