By: IBR Staff September 22, 2022 0

The College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) cut the ribbon on its new Eastern Idaho Workforce Training Center on Sept. 21, though the ceremony wasn’t the occasion to open a new building. The ribbon cutting honored the transfer of an existing property from Bonneville County to the college. The building and acreage are the former Bonneville County ...

