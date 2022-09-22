Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idahoans eligible for student loan relief (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 22, 2022 0

The White House released the official tally of the number of Idahoans who will be eligible to receive student loan relief under the one-time federal student loan relief program. Eligible holders of student loan debt will have until Dec. 31 to apply for the relief. The estimated number of Idaho borrowers eligible for up to $10,000 ...

