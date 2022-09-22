Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Koefod takes board leadership role with Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce (access required)

Koefod takes board leadership role with Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 22, 2022 0

Jessica Koefod has been appointed as first founding board member and first board chair for the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce. Koefod serves as a market director for Thrivent Financial. She is also the president and founder of Riverfront Legacy Group. She is a Major in the Washington National Guard and serves as the equal ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo