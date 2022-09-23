Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Stahl takes leadership position with SelectHealth (access required)

Stahl takes leadership position with SelectHealth (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 23, 2022 0

SelectHealth has announced that Amy Stahl has been named the new Idaho regional marketing director. In this role, Stahl will be responsible for strategic communications, marketing, media relations and community engagement. Stahl has more than 30 years of experience in journalism, public relations, communications and marketing in higher education, municipal government and health care ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo