Biz 'Bite:' Coeur d'Alene Tribe's Circling Raven golf course earns distinction from Golfweek (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 26, 2022 0

The golf course at the Circling Raven Casino Resort in Worley, owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, was ranked in the Top-50 casino golf courses in the nation for 2022 at the No. 20 spot. The ranking was published on Sept. 9 by Golfweek and announced by the resort in a statement issued Sept. 22. The ...

