Nampa Chamber of Commerce announces 4 board additions (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 26, 2022 0

The Nampa Chamber of Commerce has announced its incoming board chair and three new board members. The organization’s new board chair is Jean Mutchie, who is St. Luke’s Health System’s west Treasure Valley community health manager. She has worked in the health care industry for more than 20 years, and 19 of those have been ...

