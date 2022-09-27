Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cushing Terrell promotes Hersel (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 27, 2022 0

Cushing Terrell has announced the promotion of Josh Hersel, NCARB, to the role of associate principal. An architect and director of the firm’s residential design studio, he is based in Boise. Hersel’s primary focus is leading multifamily and mixed-use projects. He has been with Cushing Terrell for 17 years, and in addition to residential projects, ...

