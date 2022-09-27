Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Guimond joins Zions Bank (access required)

Guimond joins Zions Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 27, 2022 0

Joseph Guimond has joined the Zions Bank Business Resource Center as counselor, responsible for providing workshops and complimentary one-on-one consulting for aspiring, new and established small business owners. Guimond brings more than 26 years of banking experience to the position and is bilingual in English and Spanish. Active in the community, he has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo