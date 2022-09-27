Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Money Metals Exchange to construct new building  (access required)

Money Metals Exchange to construct new building  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland September 27, 2022 0

Money Metals Exchange, a rapidly growing Eagle-based company, is breaking ground in October on its 40,000-square-foot precious metals depository and fulfillment center. The state-of-the-art building will be located on a 3.2-acre lot adjacent to city and county emergency services near the heart of Eagle. The company has selected Zions Bank for financing and Wright Brothers ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo