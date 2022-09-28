Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Health Care / Biz ‘Bite:’ Portneuf Health opens doors in Northgate (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Portneuf Health opens doors in Northgate (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 28, 2022 0

The Portneuf Health Medical Office Building, the first health care building in the Portneuf Medical Plaza, has opened its doors and the Portneuf Primary Care and Portneuf WorkMed teams, along with on-site lab and imaging services, welcomed their first patients in the new facility on Tuesday, Sept.27. This new health care facility is touted as ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo