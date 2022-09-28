Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Jackson to lead United Way of Treasure Valley (access required)

Jackson to lead United Way of Treasure Valley (access required)

By: IBR Staff September 28, 2022 0

United Way of Treasure Valley has announced that Tim Jackson has been named the organization’s new president and CEO, following the current president and CEO’s retirement. Jackson joins the organization after 10 years with the United Way of Northern Utah. He served as chief operating officer before being selected as president and CEO in 2017. Ericka Rupp, United ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo