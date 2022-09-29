Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Bond & Bevel: A family business finds home in Caldwell  (access required)

Bond & Bevel: A family business finds home in Caldwell  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland September 29, 2022 0

Bond & Bevel is one of Caldwell’s newest additions. The brick-and-mortar shop is a craft coffee house, with a mercantile side that sells handmade leather goods. Heath and Krista Albers officially opened the business in April of this year and are recent transplants from western Oregon.   Heath is a leather craftsman who designs and sews ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo