By: Trisha Miller October 3, 2022 0

Twelve years ago, the Idaho Foodbank launched its “Beef Counts” program, which works with local, Idaho beef farmers, distributors, processors and more to provide Idahoans with a food not often seen in donation boxes — beef. Food donation boxes regularly contain dry goods, prepackaged meals and canned food, but not always fresh food, and meat in ...

