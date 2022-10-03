Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / The Treasure Valley’s single-ingredient eats (access required)

The Treasure Valley’s single-ingredient eats (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark October 3, 2022 0

While the Treasure Valley food scene is certainly varied and expansive, some of its restaurants prefer to sometimes focus right down to a single ingredient. Here we will profile some of the region’s eateries where you go when you really know what you want. The Boise Fry Company The Boise Fry Co. (BFC) not only showcases the ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo