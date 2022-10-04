Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Miller joins COMPASS (access required)

Miller joins COMPASS (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 4, 2022 0

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Austin Miller has joined the organization as a principal planner, working on long-range planning with a focus on forecasting and monitoring growth and development. Previously, Miller worked at the Ada County Highway District in the development services department, reviewing development applications, assessing impact fees ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo