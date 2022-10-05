Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff October 5, 2022 0

NewWest Community Capital has announced that Jane Pavek will be taking on the role of community strategy and administrative specialist, with a particular emphasis on the organization’s regional expansion in providing financing for affordable housing and community facilities. In her new role, Pavek will bring 25 years of community collaboration experience for initiatives and projects ...

