Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Rauer joins Merchants Moving & Storage (access required)

Rauer joins Merchants Moving & Storage (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 5, 2022 0

Bill Rauer has joined Merchants Moving & Storage as general manager and said he looks forward to continuing the four-decade legacy created by Ron, Vanessa, Brian, and TJ Grove, which includes receiving Atlas Van Lines’ “Milton M. Hill Quality Award” 18 years running. Rauer, an Idaho native and 37-year resident of Boise, has a long ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo