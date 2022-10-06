Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Glancey Rockwell & Associates co-founder Rockwell announces retirement

By: IBR Staff October 6, 2022 0

After 21 years, Peter Rockwell is retiring from Glancey Rockwell & Associates. Rockwell and his cofounder combined their expertise and established the firm in 2001. Rockwell has been in the architectural industry for 41 years, including eight years in Alaska, a year in Sun Valley and 32 years in Boise. During his career, Rockwell served on ...

