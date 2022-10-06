Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Largest grant in U of I history to incentivize food producers adopting climate-smart practices (access required)

By: University of Idaho October 6, 2022 0

University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million — the largest award in the university’s history — to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. The award, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is twice as large as any prior U of I grant. ...

About University of Idaho

