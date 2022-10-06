Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Partner to Empower seeking to support minority-owned businesses at Boise Towne Square

By: Brooke Strickland October 6, 2022 0

Brookfield Properties’ Partner to Empower program has opened applications for Boise Towne Square. The program, which was first launched in 2021 in the southeast area of the United States, aims to address and break down the systemic racial barriers that people in underserved communities face. The most recent iteration of the program includes West regions ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

