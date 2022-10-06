Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Rossi named NAIA Athletics Director of the Year (access required)

Rossi named NAIA Athletics Director of the Year (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 6, 2022 0

College of Idaho's Reagan Rossi was selected as the 2022 NAIA Athletics Director of the Year. It is the highest honor given by the NAIA to athletic directors across the nation and is the first NAIA National award for Rossi. According to the NAIA announcement, Rossi won the award for her “contributions and achievements within ...

