3 join Smith + Malek firm (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 7, 2022 0

Smith + Malek Attorneys has announced three attorneys have joined the Boise office. Kyle Engels focuses on civil and commercial litigation and bankruptcy law. After a 12-year career in the Idaho Army National Guard as an intelligence analyst, Engels said choosing a career in law allowed him to combine his desire to help people with ...

About IBR Staff

