Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Scrolling Box / Remaking Les Bois at Expo Idaho (access required)

Remaking Les Bois at Expo Idaho (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark October 7, 2022 0

After more than 15 years of studying possibilities for the site, the Ada County Commissioners issued a formal request for qualifications (RFQ) on June 13 with the goal of selecting a design firm for the redevelopment of 88 acres at Expo Idaho, the county property officially located at 5610 N. Glenwood St. in a portion ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo