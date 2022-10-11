Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Brundage Mountain Resort shares ‘what’s new for winter 2022-23’ (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Brundage Mountain Resort shares ‘what’s new for winter 2022-23’ (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 11, 2022 0

Less than a year after Brundage Mountain Resort announced its 10-year improvement plan, several components are on track to be in place for the winter 2022-23 season. Brundage shared the following in an Oct. 11 update: New mountain patrol facility A two-story, 2,800-square-foot building will serve as the permanent home of Brundage Mountain’s ski and bike patrol. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo