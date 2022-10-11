Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Changes planned for Riverside Hotel, nearby Greenbelt (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Changes planned for Riverside Hotel, nearby Greenbelt (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 11, 2022 0

Johnson Brothers Hospitality LLC has released renderings and plans as a "sneak-peek" detailing the future expansion of the Sandbar at The Riverside Hotel, as well as a complete remodel and expansion of the outdoor resort pool area. “To make room for these expansions, we created more usable land near the Greenbelt by relocating other hotel facilities ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo