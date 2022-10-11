Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Hamilton Zanze sells multifamily community in Boise (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Hamilton Zanze sells multifamily community in Boise (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 11, 2022 0

Real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze has announced the sale of Monterra Townhomes in Boise. The firm originally purchased the 148-unit, garden-style apartment community in 2014, and during its ownership, the firm completed numerous exterior improvements, which included renovations to the fitness center, roof replacements, and pool enhancements. Additionally, units were updated with new flooring, ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo