Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho’s average gas price holds steady despite national surge (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho’s average gas price holds steady despite national surge (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 11, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, according to AAA, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho.  Idaho’s current average price for regular is $4.42 ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo