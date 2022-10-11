Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Oct. 11 (access required)

Roundup Oct. 11 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 11, 2022 0

ALH BOI Laster North LLC purchased 40 acres at 4107 Laster Lane in Caldwell. Michael Ballantyne and Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the seller. Alicia Reinhard of Silvercreek represented the buyer. Beehive Investments LLC purchased a 3,275-square-foot office building at 3224 N. Meridian Road in Meridian. Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo