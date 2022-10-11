Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Southers joins Borton-Lakey Law Firm

By: IBR Staff October 11, 2022 0

Joe Southers has joined the Borton-Lakey Law Firm in Meridian. He is a trial lawyer with experience handling high-stakes litigation matters on behalf of clients. He has first-chaired jury trials throughout Idaho in a range of cases: from personal injury actions, wrongful death cases, insurance coverage disputes and malpractice claims to breach of contract claims, ...

