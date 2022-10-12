Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
3 take on leadership roles at Truckstop (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 12, 2022 0

Truckstop has announced the appointment of Julia Laurin as chief product officer and Catherine Saul as senior vice president of strategy and execution. Pete Lunenfeld, who previously served as interim chief product officer, will now take on the role of chief technology officer. Laurin brings 15 years of B2B, B2C and software-as-a-service (SaaS) product leadership ...

