Home / People / Sollis to leave Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (access required)

Sollis to leave Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 12, 2022 0

St. John’s Health (SJH) in Jackson, Wyoming, has announced that Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Sollis will assume the role of CEO at SJH effective Jan. 2. A senior health care leader with more than 17 years of progressive experience and a proven track record in a national health care system, Sollis is known ...

