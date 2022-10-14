Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff October 14, 2022 0

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Jason Hart to vice president commercial loan officer at the Murray branch. Hart has two decades of previous financial experience and received a Bachelor of Arts in international law and diplomacy from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration in marketing from University of Phoenix. ...

