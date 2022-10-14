Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December (access required)

Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 14, 2022 0

A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste that has had numerous setbacks will likely start operating in early December, a U.S. Department of Energy official said Wednesday. Connie Flohr, manager of the Idaho Cleanup Project for the Energy Department’s Office of Environmental Management, told Idaho officials ...

