Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Minshall takes leadership role with Canyon County (access required)

Minshall takes leadership role with Canyon County (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 18, 2022 0

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Sabrina Minshall, AICP, as the new director of the Canyon County Development Services Department. Minshall comes to Canyon County from Destination Caldwell, where she has served as CEO since December 2020. Before that, she served as the executive director of the Spokane Regional Transportation ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo