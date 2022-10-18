Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Rexburg receives funding to create Teton River Business Center (access required)

Rexburg receives funding to create Teton River Business Center (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 18, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines An economic development agency in eastern Idaho has received a federal grant that will bring it closer to constructing a Rexburg business startup space.  The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Sept. 20 that the East Central Idaho Planning and Development Agency Inc. (ECIPDA) had received $4 million to support construction of a ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo