Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Oct. 18 (access required)

Roundup Oct. 18 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 18, 2022 0

Adventure K-9 LLC renewed 3,200 square feet of industrial space in the Centurion Building, 2147-2171 S. Centurion Place in Boise. Chris Pearson and Erik McNary of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction. All American Credit Card Solutions Inc. extended a lease on 192 square feet of office space at 1755 N. Westgate Drive, suite 110 in Boise. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo