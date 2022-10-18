Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Syngenta expands Idaho-based seed lab  (access required)

Syngenta expands Idaho-based seed lab  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 18, 2022 0

The Treasure Valley is going to seed. In this case, that’s a good thing. Syngenta Seeds is in the process of expanding its Nampa-based seed testing lab, which will make it easier for Treasure Valley farmers — who have long produced seeds for global agriculture — to produce reliable, disease-free seeds to feed the world.   With the ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo