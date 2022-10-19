Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Black Sheep Sporting Goods named October Small Business of the Month

By: Brooke Strickland October 19, 2022 0

Founded in 1975, Black Sheep Sporting Goods is a locally-owned, full-line sporting goods retail operation located in Coeur d’Alene. Specializing in everything outdoorspeople need, such as hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and other outdoor gear, the company employs just under 100 associates.   It was recently named Small Business of the Month for October 2022 by U.S. ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

