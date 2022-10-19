Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Boise-based startup launches app aimed at nontraditional appointment booking  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland October 19, 2022 0

Boise-based start-up tech company Ohana Technology recently soft-launched a new app called Ohana Schedule. The app allows users around the Boise area to search and book automotive repairs or maintenance at a time they choose, eliminating the need to call around to multiple shops to find an appointment.  The veteran-owned company was founded in late 2021 ...

