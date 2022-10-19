Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho tax collections fall short, but budget surplus remains

By: The Associated Press October 19, 2022 0

Idaho revenue from tax collections was $50 million below expectations for the first three months of the current fiscal year, but the state still has a $1.5 billion budget surplus, officials said Monday. The Legislative Services Office said September’s revenue was down about $11 million, with sales and corporate income taxes below predictions. That follows similar ...

