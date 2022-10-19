Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho's broadband infrastructure is lacking (access required)

Idaho’s broadband infrastructure is lacking (access required)

By: admin October 19, 2022 0

As school board members, we are invested in preparing students to enter the world and believe their success is not only critical for them, but also for the health of our communities. We are lucky to have passionate and excellent educators here in Idaho, but they can’t do their jobs without reliable internet access. The pandemic opened ...

