Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Kremer named 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the Year (access required)

Kremer named 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the Year (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 19, 2022 0

Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette “Char” Kremer of Lewiston recently was named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the Year by America’s Service Commissions. Kremer was appointed by Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter to serve on the commission in 2014. She previously served as the director of Lewis-Clark Service Corps, a statewide AmeriCorps program that hosted ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo