Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Lauritzen named 2023 Teacher of the Year (access required)

Lauritzen named 2023 Teacher of the Year (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 20, 2022 0

Treaty Rock Elementary third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen has been awarded the title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Selected by a blue-ribbon panel from among 13 finalists, Lauritzen will serve as a spokesperson and representative for Idaho educators. She also will be the state’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lauritzen has taught ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo