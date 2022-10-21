Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Scrolling Box / Idaho’s declining quitters and the mysterious July layoffs (access required)

Idaho’s declining quitters and the mysterious July layoffs (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark October 21, 2022 0

Last year in October, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) issued its report on the August 2021 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for each state plus the District of Columbia, which listed Idaho as having the third-highest rate of quitting in the country. Quit rates The preliminary quit rate data for August 2021 reported ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo