Prince joins Mike Brown Group (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 21, 2022 0

Mark Prince has joined the Mike Brown Group as a realtor and as the team’s director of agent recruiting. As a former title and escrow business strategist and closer with over 17 years' experience, he has worked with hundreds of agents and lenders to build their businesses and close on their client’s homes in Treasure ...

