Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Stofferahn joins ICCU (access required)

Stofferahn joins ICCU (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 24, 2022 0

Dave Stofferahn recently became Idaho Central Credit Union’s newest merchant services officer in Treasure Valley. Stofferahn was born in St. Paul, Minnesota before moving to Southern California and then Washington state. He has been in the merchant services industry for over 10 years and said he is excited to bring his level of expertise to ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo