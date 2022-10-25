Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Idaho's September unemployment rate upticks slightly

By: IBR Staff October 25, 2022 0

The Idaho Department of Labor (IDL) is reporting that Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September as the labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. Total employment grew by 1,714 (0.2%). The total number of unemployed increased by 1,224 (4.8%). Nationally, the unemployment rate ...

