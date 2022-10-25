Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff October 25, 2022 0

Intuit has announced its opening of a new 65,000-square-foot building on its existing site in Eagle that is intended to "reflect the company’s workplace of the future strategy." Design highlights include: New furnishings, room layouts and technology "to enable an inclusive and intuitive collaboration experience for those in the room as well as those working remotely ...

