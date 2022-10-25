Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press October 25, 2022 0

The Idaho National Laboratory in the eastern part of the state will receive $150 million for infrastructure improvements to boost nuclear research and development, the U.S. Department of Energy announced Tuesday. The department said the money is part of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that includes some $375 billion over a decade to fight climate ...

